2 months ago
SriLankan Airlines says Airbus agreed to change A350 order
June 16, 2017 / 1:32 PM / 2 months ago

SriLankan Airlines says Airbus agreed to change A350 order

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, June 16 (Reuters) - Airbus is willing to change the terms of an order for four A350-900s from SriLankan Airlines to different planes, the struggling state-run carrier said on Friday.

The debt-laden national airline has already canceled four of the eight A350 aircraft it ordered from Airbus Group SE while it searches for a new international partner to revive its fortunes.

"Airbus is willing to change the terms of the contract for a different set of (aircraft)," Suren Ratwatte, the CEO of SriLankan Airlines told Reuters.

"We are in consultation with shareholders as to how best we can deal with this," Ratwatte said.

The airline's losses more than doubled in the year to the end of March 2017 from the previous year, mainly hit by high costs of cancelling leases on Airbus aircraft.

Ratwatte did not elaborate on which models it was looking to buy instead of the A350s.

Airbus officials declined to comment.

Industry sources have said the aircraft are owned by AerCap . The Dublin-headquartered leasing company was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; additional reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris; editing by David Clarke)

