FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka seeks to reschedule debt repayments via new bill
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 20, 2017 / 11:00 AM / in a month

Sri Lanka seeks to reschedule debt repayments via new bill

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka plans to reschedule some loans to ease its heavy debt replayment burden over the next two years through a new bill, a top government official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The island nation’s repayment cycle of expensive loans starts next year and the $81 billion economy will have to pay more than $3 billion per annum, finance ministry officials have said.

The government faces a record debt repayment of $4 billion in 2019.

The current laws do not allow the government to deviate from the annual borrowing level approved by the budget.

“The new liability management bill will help to reschedule some loans to smoothen the debt repayment,” S.R. Attygala, deputy treasury secretary, told Reuters.

He said the new bill would introduce mechanisms with a raft of options, including buybacks and reissuance of existing debt to ensure sustainable debt management. The draft bill is now with the legal draftsman’s department.

In its eight-year economic policy plan unveiled this month, the government said higher debt repayments next year would reduce its ability to increase economic growth.

External debt rose to 79.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) last year from 71.3 percent in 2014. However the government has planned to cut it to 70 percent by 2020.

The government has blamed “colossal borrowing” by the previous government for the spike in debt servicing.

The government under former president Mahinda Rajapaksa had borrowed expensive loans to rebuild infrastructure after a 26-year civil war, investing in ports, railways, highways and power plants, mostly financed by Chinese loans.

However, President Maithripala Sirisena, who unseated Rajapaksa in an election two years ago, is in the process of reducing the debt burden, including converting some Chinese debt into equity.

$1 = 153.1000 Sri Lankan rupees Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.