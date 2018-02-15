FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 2:19 AM / a day ago

Sri Lanka cbank keeps rates steady, says growth below potential

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rates unchanged on Thursday, in line with expectations, saying the island nation’s economy is operating below its potential although it’s expected to recover over the medium term.

The central bank kept the standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) at 7.25 percent and standing lending facility rate (SLFR) at 8.75 percent in line with a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

