Sri Lanka rupee ends weaker on importer dlr demand

COLOMBO, June 29 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Thursday due to dollar demand from importers and as an expected rise in imports pressured the local currency, dealers said.

The spot rupee, which has been trading for the eighth straight session after being inactive for six weeks, ended at 153.50/60 per dollar, slightly weaker from Wednesday's close of 153.40/50.

The spot rupee resumed trading on June 19 for the first time since May 5 when the central bank fixed its reference rate at 152.50.

"There was importer (dollar) demand due to month-end imports and also the end of half year. The demand was mainly from local banks," said a currency dealer, requesting anonymity.

"There are no large exporter-conversions or remittances."

Dealers said they expected seasonal demand for the dollar to pick up from August. ($1 = 153.3000 Sri Lankan rupees)