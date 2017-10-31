FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lankan rupee edges down on importer dlr demand
Sections
Featured
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
The road to Brexit
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
Sony revives pet AI project with updated robot dog
Technology
Sony revives pet AI project with updated robot dog
Flame ignites Pyeongchang's story of fire and ice
Sport
Flame ignites Pyeongchang's story of fire and ice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2017 / 11:52 AM / in 20 hours

Sri Lankan rupee edges down on importer dlr demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee ended slightly weaker on Tuesday in dull trade as importer dollar buying outpaced mild exporter greenback conversions, dealers said.

The spot rupee closed at 153.62/68, compared with Monday’s close of 153.55/60.

“The year-end import season has started. So we see the rupee further depreciating,” a currency dealer said, asking not to be named.

The rupee has slipped 2.6 percent so far this year.

The currency came under pressure early this month due to dollar demand from state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corp (CPC), which stocked up crude oil ahead of an expected fuel price hike, dealers said.

The currency is expected to weaken on generally higher importer demand ahead of the national budget next month, dealers said.

The island nation has seen 20 billion rupees ($130.25 million) of net inflows into equities this year as of Monday’s close, and 41.1 billion rupees into government securities as of Oct. 25, official data showed. ($1 = 153.5500 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.