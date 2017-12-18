FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lankan rupee ends largely flat in dull trade
Sections
Featured
UK business insolvency risk rises as Brexit approaches
Economy
UK business insolvency risk rises as Brexit approaches
Shocked Gatlin sacks coach after doping claim
sport
Shocked Gatlin sacks coach after doping claim
Pictures of the year
Pictures
Pictures of the year
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
December 18, 2017 / 11:20 AM / a day ago

Sri Lankan rupee ends largely flat in dull trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee closed little changed on Monday as importer dollar demand offset selling of the U.S. currency by exporters, dealers said.

The spot rupee ended at 153.10/15 per dollar, compared with Friday’s close of 153.12/20.

“It was a very dull day. The rupee traded in a very narrow range,” said a currency dealer.

The rupee has lost 2.4 percent so far this year, but currency dealers say dollar demand has slightly waned, lending support to the rupee.

The market has been waiting for more clarity over a foreign exchange management act introduced by the government last month.

Foreign investors have net bought equities worth 18.39 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($120.08 million) this year as of Monday’s close. They had bought government securities worth a net 62.4 billion rupees as of Dec. 13, official data showed. ($1 = 153.1500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.