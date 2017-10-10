FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lankan rupee ends lower on importer dollar demand
#Financials
October 10, 2017 / 12:12 PM / in 9 days

Sri Lankan rupee ends lower on importer dollar demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Tuesday on importer dollar demand amid low supply of the greenback from exporters and banks, dealers said.

The spot rupee ended at 153.43/48 per dollar, compared with Monday’s close of 153.30/35.

“Today there was importer (dollar) demand throughout the day and we have seen some oil-related demand and demand from construction-related imports,” said a currency dealer who did not wish to be named.

“There were not much of dollar selling today.”

The rupee has been under pressure since January after the central bank stopped defending the currency and started buying the dollar to build up the country’s depleted foreign currency reserves.

The island nation saw 20.6 billion rupees ($134.29 million) of net inflows into equities this year as of Tuesday’s close, and 31.1 billion rupees worth inflows into government securities as of Oct. 4, official data showed. ($1 = 153.4000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

