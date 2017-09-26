Sri Lankan rupee ends steady; state bank dlr sales support

COLOMBO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady on Tuesday as dollar demand from importers offset the selling of the U.S. currency by a state bank, dealers said.

The spot rupee which traded at 153.00/10 per dollar during the day ended at 152.95/153.05, same as Monday’s closing level.

“There was importer demand, but we saw a state bank selling dollars when it traded at 153.00,” said a currency dealer requesting anonymity.

The rupee has been under pressure since January after the central bank stopped defending the currency and started buying dollars to build up the country’s depleted foreign currency reserves.

The island nation has seen 17.6 billion rupees ($115.07 million) of net inflows into equities this year as of Tuesday’s close, and 17.3 billion rupees worth inflows this year into government securities as of Sept. 20, official data showed. ($1 = 152.9500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)