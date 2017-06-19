FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Sri Lankan shares hit near 1-wk closing low; Keells down 3 pct
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
sports
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
June 19, 2017 / 12:41 PM / 2 months ago

Sri Lankan shares hit near 1-wk closing low; Keells down 3 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, June 19 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares hit a near one-week closing low in tepid trade on Monday, as selling in diversified and banking shares offset foreign inflow into equities.

The Colombo stock index ended down 0.52 percent at 6,684.02, its weakest since June 14.

Foreign investors net bought 26.7 million rupees ($174,396) worth of shares, extending the year-to-date net foreign inflow to 20.74 billion rupees.

Turnover was 846.3 million rupees ($5.53 million), less than this year's daily average of 899.4 million rupees.

"Market came down on selling in Keells," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research, First Capital Holdings PLC.

Shares of conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc fell 3.03 percent, while the country's biggest listed lender, Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc, ended 1.43 percent lower.

"Investors are (also) worried about growth numbers," he said.

Sri Lanka's economy grew 3.8 percent in the first quarter, slowing from the previous quarter's 5.3 percent, the state-run Census and Statistics Department said last week.

$1 = 153.1000 Sri Lankan rupees $1 = 153.1000 Sri Lankan rupees Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.