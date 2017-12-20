Sri Lankan stocks fall for 4th straight session

COLOMBO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares fell for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, as investors offloaded stocks of beverages and oil palm companies, while a block deal pushed up turnover.

The Colombo Stock Index ended 0.06 percent weaker at 6,321.36, its lowest close since April 11. The index was down 0.4 percent last week, its sixth consecutive weekly decline.

“Today is also a very dull day. But a block deal pushed the turnover,” said Atchuthan Srirangan, senior research analyst at First Capital Holdings PLC.

“The dull sentiment will continue with the holidays ahead.”

Sampath Bank Plc, which announced a rights issue to increase its tier 1 capital to comply with Basel III requirements, dropped 1.4 percent. Nestle Lanka Plc fell 2 percent.

Turnover stood at 897.3 million rupees ($5.86 million), less than this year’s daily average of 933.3 million rupees.

Foreign investors net sold 79.6 million rupees worth of shares on Wednesday, but they have net bought 18.3 billion rupees worth of equities so far this year. ($1 = 153.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)