LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - ** British utility SSE says it has provisionally secured an agreement to provide a total of 1,044 megawatts of de-rated electricity generation from October 2018 to September 2019. ** SSE says the agreement was for its gas-fired power station at Peterhead. ** The total value of the agreement secured is 6.3 million pounds, SSE said. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by David Goodman)