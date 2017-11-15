FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Innogy to exit British retail JV with SSE in long-term - CEO
Sections
Featured
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
The road to Brexit
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Rise in broadcasting income lifts Manchester United revenue
Sport
Rise in broadcasting income lifts Manchester United revenue
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
November 15, 2017 / 9:05 AM / a day ago

Innogy to exit British retail JV with SSE in long-term - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Nov 15 (Reuters) - German energy group Innogy will at some point pull out of the planned British retail supply joint venture with SSE, its chief executive said.

Last week, the two groups announced plans to merge and list their British retail units to better compete with smaller rivals and reap badly-need synergies in a market with razor-thin margins.

Innogy will hold a 34.4 percent stake in the combined entity, with SSE to own the rest, but Innogy Chief Executive Peter Terium this structure would not last forever.

“No, we will not hold on to it in the long-term,” Terium told journalists late on Tuesday, adding this did not mean that the company would sell its stake soon. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.