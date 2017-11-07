FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SSE in talks with Innogy to create independent UK energy supplier
November 7, 2017

SSE in talks with Innogy to create independent UK energy supplier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - British power utility SSE, the country’s second-biggest energy supplier said on Tuesday it has been in talks with Germany’s Innogy SE about creating a new independent UK energy supply company.

SSE said the independent supply company would merge its own household energy supply and services business in the UK with Innogy’s rival UK supplier Npower.

The discussions between the two companies were “well-advanced” but no binding agreements regarding the combination have been entered into, SSE said in a statement.

Reuters reported on Monday Innogy could sell Npower, or combine it with a local rival. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

