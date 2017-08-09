SSE hedges 1.2 bln pounds worth of pension longevity risks-adviser

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - British energy utility SSE has hedged 1.2 billion pounds ($1.56 billion) of longevity risk in two of its defined benefit pension schemes, adviser Hymans Robertson said on Thursday.

British companies are looking for ways to reduce their exposure to the risks of such schemes, many of which are in deficit.

SSE has completed a 250 million-pound buy-in of pensioner liabilities in the Scottish Hydro-Electric Pension Scheme (SHEPS) and a 100 million pound buy-in on the Scotia Gas Networks Pension Scheme, both with specialist insurer Pension Insurance Corporation, Hymans Robertson said in a statement.

In a buy-in transaction, an insurer takes on part of the risk of a pension scheme.

SHEPS also bought 800 million pounds in longevity insurance from Legal & General, Hymans Robertson said. Such insurance reduces the risk that pensioners will live longer than expected. ($1 = 0.7693 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Greg Mahlich)