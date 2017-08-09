FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
SSE hedges 1.2 bln pounds worth of pension longevity risks-adviser
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 9, 2017 / 11:02 PM / 4 days ago

SSE hedges 1.2 bln pounds worth of pension longevity risks-adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - British energy utility SSE has hedged 1.2 billion pounds ($1.56 billion) of longevity risk in two of its defined benefit pension schemes, adviser Hymans Robertson said on Thursday.

British companies are looking for ways to reduce their exposure to the risks of such schemes, many of which are in deficit.

SSE has completed a 250 million-pound buy-in of pensioner liabilities in the Scottish Hydro-Electric Pension Scheme (SHEPS) and a 100 million pound buy-in on the Scotia Gas Networks Pension Scheme, both with specialist insurer Pension Insurance Corporation, Hymans Robertson said in a statement.

In a buy-in transaction, an insurer takes on part of the risk of a pension scheme.

SHEPS also bought 800 million pounds in longevity insurance from Legal & General, Hymans Robertson said. Such insurance reduces the risk that pensioners will live longer than expected. ($1 = 0.7693 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.