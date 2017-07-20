SSE loses 230,000 customer accounts in three months to end-June

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - SSE, Britain's second-biggest energy supplier, lost another 230,000 customer accounts in the three months to the end of June, the company said on Thursday.

The utility said total customer account numbers fell to 7.7 million at the end of its financial first quarter as the country's biggest suppliers continue to face fierce competition from new entrants.

The company reiterated that earnings per share for the full financial year were likely to be lower than last year but said it was on track to pay a higher dividend to shareholders. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Greg Mahlich)