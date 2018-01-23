FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 7:17 AM / a day ago

SSP Group posts 2.7 pct rise in Q1 comparable sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Food travel company SSP Group said on Tuesday comparable sales increased 2.7 percent in the first quarter, helped by an increase in passenger numbers.

The group, which operates restaurants, bars and cafes at airports, train stations and motorway service stations around the world, said total group revenue rose 13.5 percent in its first quarter ended Dec. 31.

The numbers exclude the impact of currency movements. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

