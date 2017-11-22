SSP Group sees lower like-for-like revenue growth in FY 2018

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Food travel company SSP Group said it expects lower like-for-like revenue growth for full year 2018 due to the current economic uncertainty.

The company, which operates restaurants and bars at travel locations including airports and train stations, reported a 27 percent rise in underlying profit of 162.9 million pounds for the year ended Sept. 30.

At constant currency, revenue rose 11.7 percent to 2.38 billion pounds.