a month ago
Activist Elliott acquires Stada stake - sources
#Mergers & Acquisitions - Europes
July 7, 2017 / 8:33 AM / a month ago

Activist Elliott acquires Stada stake - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 7 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management has bought a stake in Stada, two financial sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, adding a new twist to a takeover battle for the German generic drugs maker.

The Elliott purchase comes at a time when private equity firms Bain and Cinven are seeking to persuade investors to commit to accepting a new takeover offer for the group, after a 5.3 billion-euro ($6 billion) bid fell through.

Only 65.52 percent of Stada's equity had signed up for Bain and Cinven's offer, missing a 67.5 percent acceptance threshold, despite the 49 percent premium offered by the buyout groups.

The replacement of Stada's top management has delayed the new offer, people close to the matter said.

Bain, Cinven, Stada and Elliott declined to comment.

Bain and Cinven have sought to trump a takeover offer made by rival private equity firms Advent and Permira.

Bloomberg reported earlier that Elliott has acquired a Stada stake of more than 5 percent. (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Patricia Weiss and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

