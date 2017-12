Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. auto parts retailer LKQ Corp said on Monday it would buy German peer Stahlgruber for about 1.5 billion euros ($1.77 billion) to expand in Europe.

Stahlgruber is estimated to have annual revenue of about 1.6 billion euros, LKQ said.

Reuters reported in September that Stahlgruber’s owners had put the company up for sale and selected bidders including LKQ.