SYDNEY, July 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian conglomerate Genting Group said on Friday it has sold its 5.6 percent stake in Australian casino operator The Star Entertainment Group Ltd for A$235.2 million ($181.9 million).

Genting said it sold 46.4 million shares in The Star at A$5.07 in a block trade, giving it a net gain of $67.5 million on its investment. ($1 = 1.2928 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye)