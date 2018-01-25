FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Products & Retail News
January 25, 2018 / 9:17 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Starbucks raises earnings forecast thanks to U.S. corporate tax cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp said on Thursday that new U.S. corporate tax cuts will boost its bottom line this year but that closely watched sales growth in its U.S.-dominated Americas region missed expectations in the first quarter.

The world’s biggest coffee chain raised its fiscal 2018 earnings forecast to a range of $2.48 to $2.53 per share, excluding items, up from $2.30 to $2.33 per share previously. However, sales at established Americas region cafes in the quarter to Dec. 31 were up just 2 percent, falling short of the 3.3 percent rise expected by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
