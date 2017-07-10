MOVES-State Street hires new CFO for EMEA

July 10 (Reuters) - Financial services provider State Street Corp said on Monday it appointed Melissa Ballenger chief financial officer, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Ballenger, who will be based in London, most recently served as chief business control officer and chief financial officer at Santander Bank in the U.S.

She will report to Eric Aboaf, global chief financial officer of State Street and Jeff Conway, State Street's chief executive officer, EMEA. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)