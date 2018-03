March 2 (Reuters) - Asset manager State Street Global Advisors on Friday named Lochiel Crafter as head of its Global Institutional Group.

Crafter was previously head of Asia Pacific business and will replace Cyrus Taraporevala, who was recently named the business’s chief executive.

The company is the asset management arm of custodian bank State Street Corp. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)