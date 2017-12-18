FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras CEO expects $2.9 bln oilfield deal with Statoil to be looked at by Brazilian court
December 18, 2017 / 12:50 PM / a day ago

Petrobras CEO expects $2.9 bln oilfield deal with Statoil to be looked at by Brazilian court

OSLO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - A transaction between Statoil and Petrobras that could be worth up to $2.9 billion will likely be scrutinised by Brazil’s Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), the CEO of Petrobras said on Monday.

“It may be delayed a bit, but it will not stop the process,” Pedro Parente told reporters.

Statoil agreed to buy a 25-percent stake in Roncador, one of the country’s largest oilfields on Monday. The transaction will take effect from Jan. 1 and is subject to approval in Brazil. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

