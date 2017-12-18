RPT-Petrobras CEO expects $2.9 bln oilfield deal with Statoil to be looked at by Brazilian court

(Repeats text without changes to attach to alerts)

OSLO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - A transaction between Statoil and Petrobras that could be worth up to $2.9 billion will likely be scrutinised by Brazil’s Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), the CEO of Petrobras said on Monday.

“It may be delayed a bit, but it will not stop the process,” Pedro Parente told reporters.

Statoil agreed to buy a 25-percent stake in Roncador, one of the country’s largest oilfields on Monday. The transaction will take effect from Jan. 1 and is subject to approval in Brazil. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)