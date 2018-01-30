FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2018 / 2:34 PM / a day ago

Statoil expects Troll gas output quota to remain steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Statoil expects the maximum allowed natural gas production from Norway’s Troll field to remain unchanged at 36 billion cubic meters (bcm) in the 12-month period beginning on Oct. 1, the company’s head of natural gas said on Tuesday.

“Troll expects 36 for next year,” Statoil Vice President Peder Bjorland, told Reuters on the sidelines of an energy conference in Vienna.

Last year, the Norwegian government increased the production quota from Troll, the country’s largest gas field, to 36 bcm from 33 bcm. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, writing by Terje Solsvik and Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Louise Heavens)

