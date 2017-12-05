FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Statoil to present $5.9 bln Castberg oilfield development plan Tuesday
Sections
Featured
Businesses, unions urge UK and EU to settle citizens' rights for Christmas
The road to Brexit
Businesses, unions urge UK and EU to settle citizens' rights for Christmas
U.S. inmate deaths reveal “torturous” use of Tasers
Special Report
reuters investigates
U.S. inmate deaths reveal “torturous” use of Tasers
London hails electric cabs for a fare to a "different world"
Environment
London hails electric cabs for a fare to a "different world"
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#UK SMALL CAPS Report
December 5, 2017 / 6:24 AM / a day ago

Statoil to present $5.9 bln Castberg oilfield development plan Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Statoil will present a long-awaited plan for the planned development of its Arctic Johan Castberg oilfield on Tuesday, a company spokesman said.

The investment by Statoil and its partners, Italy’s Eni and Norway’s state-owned Petoro, is expected to amount to 49 billion Norwegian crowns ($5.89 billion), he added.

In June, Statoil said the Castberg plan would be presented by the end of the year. ($1 = 8.3126 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.