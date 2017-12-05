Statoil to present $5.9 bln Castberg oilfield development plan Tuesday

OSLO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Statoil will present a long-awaited plan for the planned development of its Arctic Johan Castberg oilfield on Tuesday, a company spokesman said.

The investment by Statoil and its partners, Italy’s Eni and Norway’s state-owned Petoro, is expected to amount to 49 billion Norwegian crowns ($5.89 billion), he added.

In June, Statoil said the Castberg plan would be presented by the end of the year. ($1 = 8.3126 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)