UPDATE 1-Statoil partially shuts Mongstad refinery after leak

OSLO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Statoil ASA has evacuated staff from its Mongstad refinery in western Norway following a naphtha leak, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, confirming earlier police reports.

“Employees who are not part of the emergency organisation at the plant were evacuated, and parts of the plant are being shut down,” it said.

“The Statoil emergency response organisation has been mobilised and is handling the situation on an ongoing basis. We have notified the police, ambulance and fire departments according to our procedures, and continue notifying other public authorities.”

