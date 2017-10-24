FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Statoil partially shuts Mongstad refinery after leak
October 24, 2017 / 7:38 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Statoil partially shuts Mongstad refinery after leak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail)

OSLO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Statoil ASA has evacuated staff from its Mongstad refinery in western Norway following a naphtha leak, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, confirming earlier police reports.

“Employees who are not part of the emergency organisation at the plant were evacuated, and parts of the plant are being shut down,” it said.

“The Statoil emergency response organisation has been mobilised and is handling the situation on an ongoing basis. We have notified the police, ambulance and fire departments according to our procedures, and continue notifying other public authorities.”

Local police separately said on Twitter that no injuries were reported and that the leak had been stopped. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord and Jason Neely)

