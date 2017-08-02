FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SocGen reports Q2 profit fall, as litigation provisions weigh
August 2, 2017 / 4:54 AM / 4 days ago

SocGen reports Q2 profit fall, as litigation provisions weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale said on Wednesday it had set aside 300 million euros ($354 million) to pay for potential legal costs that impacted its second-quarter profit, which fell 28 percent.

Net income fell to 1.06 billion euros from 1.46 billion a year ago, when it reported an exceptional capital gain from the sale of a stake in Visa Europe. The net income figure was in line with the average of five analyst estimates in a Reuters poll.

Revenue fell 26 percent to 5.20 billion euros, which came below the 5.39 billion euros expected by the analysts, as a decrease in trading sales, and pressure on margins in French retail banking from low interest rates, weighed on turnover.

$1 = 0.8472 euros Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

