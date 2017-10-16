FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Global steel demand to grow 7 pct in 2017 - Worldsteel
#Basic Materials
October 16, 2017 / 7:35 AM / 6 days ago

Global steel demand to grow 7 pct in 2017 - Worldsteel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Global steel demand is expected to grow by 7 percent year-on-year to reach 1.622 billion tonnes in 2017, driven by growth in China, the World Steel Association (Worldsteel) said on Monday.

Next year, global steel demand is on course to grow another 1.6 percent to 1.648 billion tonnes, it added.

Steel use in top consumer China is expected to grow 12.4 percent this year to 765.7 million tonnes and is forecast to remain flat in 2018, Worldsteel said. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel, editing by Louise Heavens)


