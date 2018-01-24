Steinhoff's Conforama unit secures 115 mln euros financing

PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - French furniture chain Conforama, which is a unit of troubled South African group Steinhoff , said it had reached agreement with Tikehau Capital for a financing line of 115 million euros ($141.9 million) over three years.

Steinhoff, the owner of more than 40 retail brands including Poundland in Britain, is trying to plug a liquidity gap after it admitted “accounting irregularities” last month, which triggered an 85 percent share slide.

Earlier this month, Steinhoff secured a 60 million euros lifeline for its European operations.