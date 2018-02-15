Steinhoff appoints chief restructuring officer

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International , which has been embroiled in an accounting scandal, has appointed Richard Heis as Chief Restructuring Officer for the group, it said on Thursday.

“We are delighted that Richard has agreed to join the Group at this critical time and we are sure that his expertise and experience will bring significant benefit to the Group as Steinhoff develops a plan to address the Group’s financial indebtedness,” acting chairwoman Heather Sonn said in a statement. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, editing by David Evans)