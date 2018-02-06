FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Singapore Airshow
The Trump Effect
Germany
Technology
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Consumer Products & Retail News
February 6, 2018 / 11:46 AM / a day ago

Steinhoff seeks waivers from convertible bond holders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 6 (Reuters) - South African retailer Steinhoff is asking some of its convertible bond holders including investors in its 2023 1.1 billion euro notes to waive their rights in relation to its failure to deliver certificates of compliance, it said on Tuesday.

Steinhoff is fighting for survival after discovering accounting irregularities in December, knocking its shares and triggering a raft of changes in its boardroom and leadership. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.