JOHANNESBURG, Dec 11 (Reuters) - South African bourse operator, JSE Ltd, has launched in investigation into whether embattled retailer Steinhoff broke its disclosure rules, it said on Monday.

Steinhoff is in the middle of an accounting scandal that has wiped off billions of dollars off its market value. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)