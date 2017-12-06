FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Not possible to say when Steinhoff probe will end: German prosecutors
Sections
Featured
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
market analysis
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
Arabs reject Trump's Jerusalem move
Arabs reject Trump's Jerusalem move
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
market analysis
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
December 6, 2017 / 11:28 AM / in 21 hours

Not possible to say when Steinhoff probe will end: German prosecutors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 6 (Reuters) - German prosecutors said they could not estimate when they will be able to conclude their investigation into suspected accounting fraud at furniture retailer Steinhoff International because of the extent of the probe.

Criminal investigators were currently reviewing documents and data seized during raids, the prosecutors’ office in the German city of Oldenburg said in a statement on Wednesday.

“A conclusion is currently not foreseeable due to the extent of the proceedings,” it said, adding that four current and former manager were under suspicion of having overstated revenues at subsidiaries.

The group’s total assets may also have been overstated as a result, it said.

Shares in Steinhoff lost more than half their value on Wednesday after the furniture retailer said it would launch an investigation into accounting irregularities, its chief executive resigned and it postponed full-year results.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.