Steinhoff says PWC has started investigations

BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - PWC has started investigations into accounting irregularities at Steinhoff, the South African retailer said on Friday.

It added that it had set up a board subcommittee, composed of independent non-executive directors, to strengthen governance and that its audit committee was working with its regular auditors, Deloitte, to publish its financial statements.

“Trading in the underlying businesses across the globe continues uninterrupted particularly in the pre-Christmas period,” Steinhoff said in a statement. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)