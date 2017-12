Dec 13 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International Holdings NV said on Wednesday its consolidated financial results for 2016 will have to be restated and “can no longer be relied upon”.

The company’s share price has plunged since announcing last week that its chief executive had quit and that it had found problems with its accounts which has delayed the reporting of its financial results. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru, editing by David Evans)