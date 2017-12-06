FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Steinhoff postpones results amid probe of accounts, CEO resignation
Sections
Featured
EU parliament details UK concessions on rights
Exclusive
the road to brexit
EU parliament details UK concessions on rights
Pulling no surprises, Putin says he'll seek re-election
russia
Pulling no surprises, Putin says he'll seek re-election
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
market analysis
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
December 6, 2017 / 6:48 AM / in a day

Steinhoff postpones results amid probe of accounts, CEO resignation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - South Africa-based Steinhoff International Holdings has postponed its results announcement until further notice, the furniture retailer said on Wednesday, after its chief executive resigned and amid a probe into accounting irregularities.

The results announcement and a webcast were scheduled for Wednesday.

The company said late on Tuesday Chief Executive Markus Jooste resigned with immediate effect after the discovery of new information that has prompted the German-listed company’s supervisory, or non-executive, board to ask consultants PwC to perform an “independent investigation”. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.