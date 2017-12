JOHANNESBURG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - South African state pension fund, PIC, the second-largest investor in Steinhoff, said on Wednesday it would ask for a seat in a committee investigating accounting irregularities in the South African multinational retail group.

Steinhoff is in the throes of an accounting scandal that has wiped billions of dollars off its shareholder in the past week. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng, editing by Louise Heavens)