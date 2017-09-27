Canada steel producer Stelco files for IPO

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Canadian steel producer Stelco Holdings Inc, which emerged from bankruptcy protection three months ago, said on Wednesday it has filed a preliminary prospectus with securities regulators in Canada for a proposed initial public offering of its shares.

The number of shares to be sold and their price have not yet been determined, Stelco said in a statement. It plans to use the funds raised for capital investments to develop new products and for early payment to certain pension benefits trusts. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; editing by Diane Craft)