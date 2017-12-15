FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK recruiter SThree sees full-year profit above market consensus
Sections
Featured
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
analysis
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 15, 2017 / 7:30 AM / a day ago

UK recruiter SThree sees full-year profit above market consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - British recruiting firm SThree Plc said on Friday it expected adjusted pretax profit for the year to be slightly ahead of market consensus, helped by strong performance in the United States and Continental Europe.

The adjusted pretax profit consensus for the year ending on Nov. 30 is 43.8 million pounds ($58.9 million), with a forecast range of 42 million pounds to 45.6 million pounds, SThree said.

SThree, which places people with financial, energy, banking and pharmaceutical companies, said group gross profit for the year rose 4 percent at constant currency.

Gross profit is a key indicator for staffing firms as it represents total fees earned from all recruitment work. ($1 = 0.7442 pounds) (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.