FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
French state bank's Dufourcq likely to be named STMicro chairman -source
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, police get first aid kits ahead of vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, police get first aid kits ahead of vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 20, 2017 / 10:00 AM / 2 months ago

French state bank's Dufourcq likely to be named STMicro chairman -source

Mathieu Rosemain and Gwénaëlle Barzic

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - The head of France's state investment bank, Nicolas Dufourcq, is likely to be elected as non-executive chairman of Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics on Tuesday, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

The expected appointment of Dufourcq, who joined the STMicro board in 2015 as a representative of the French government, comes less than two months after another French national, Jean-Marc Chery, was lined up as successor to Italian CEO Carlo Bozotti.

Additional reporting by Francesca Piscioneri in Rome; Editing by David Goodman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.