FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Technology
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Financials
February 20, 2018 / 9:56 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Australia’s Stockland says H1 profit boosted by home prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australian diversified property developer and landlord Stockland Corp Ltd said on Wednesday its first half underlying earnings rose 18 percent, buoyed by strong real estate prices in Sydney and Melbourne.

The real estate company said half-year funds from operations - the primary earnings measure for the company - rose to A$436 million ($343.61 million) from A$369 million a year ago, beating estimates of A$378.6 million, according to three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Half-year revenue from ordinary activities grew to A$1.34 billion from A$1.17 billion a year ago, Stockland added. (Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.