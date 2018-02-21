Troeim, Midelfart sell NOK 886 mln stake in Norway's Storebrand

OSLO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Investors Tor Olav Troeim and Celina Midelfart have sold their stakes in Norwegian insurer Storebrand, they said on Wednesday.

Troeim’s Drew Holding sold 10 million shares while Midelfart Capital sold 3 million shares, corresponding to a combined stake for the couple of 2.8 percent of Storebrand’s shares.

The shares were sold at 68.15 Norwegian crowns each, for proceeds of 886 million Norwegian crowns ($112.85 million).

Haakon Fure has represented both Drew and Midelfart Capital on Storebrand’s board since September of 2015, the companies said. ($1 = 7.8512 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)