June 21, 2017 / 5:55 PM / 2 months ago

Tropical Storm Cindy moving towards the Gulf Coast -NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Cindy was moving north-westward toward the U.S. Gulf Coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.

The center of Cindy will approach the coast of southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas late Wednesday and move inland over southeastern Texas or southwestern Louisiana on Thursday, the NHC said.

Cindy was currently located about 160 miles (255 km) southeast of Galveston Texas with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 km/h). (Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

