June 20, 2017 / 5:49 PM / 2 months ago

NHC says Tropical Storm Cindy forms in Gulf of Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Cindy, the third named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season, has formed over the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

The system is located about 265 miles (430 km) south of Morgan City, Louisiana with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 km per hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Cindy is expected to approach the coast of southwest Louisiana late Wednesday or Wednesday night, and move inland over western Louisiana and eastern Texas on Thursday, the NHC said. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

