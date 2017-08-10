UPDATE 1-Franklin storm's remains douse central Mexico with heavy rain

(Adds comments from civil protection officials, NHC)

By Henry Romero

VERACRUZ, Mexico Aug 10 (Reuters) - Remnants of this year’s first Atlantic hurricane dumped rain over the eastern Gulf coast and central Mexico on Thursday, but officials said there were no reports of deaths or major damage.

Franklin landed in the early hours of Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane and later weakened into a tropical storm over the eastern coast of Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Heavy rains fell over central Mexico, raising the risk of flash floods and mudslides in the mountainous terrain.

The state of Veracruz, a major oil producer and home to two important petroleum ports, showed few signs of damage following the passage of the storm. The Ciudad Madero refinery is across the state’s northern border, but it was on the periphery of the storm’s path.

There were many fallen trees, isolated power outages and some blocked highways, but no reports of deaths or serious injuries, Luis Felipe Puente, Mexico’s director of civil protection, told local television.

The storm is located about 60 miles (95 km) east-northeast of Mexico City with sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 kph), the hurricane center said.

“Additional weakening is expected as Franklin moves over Mexico, and the cyclone is likely to dissipate later today,” it said. (Writing by Michael O‘Boyle; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)