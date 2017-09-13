FPL says provided power to parts of Florida nursing home where deaths occurred

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Florida Power & Light said on Wednesday it had provided power to some parts of the nursing home where people died after the facility lost electricity due to Hurricane Irma and that the home was not on a county top tier list for emergency power restoration.

“Parts of the facility itself were energized by FPL, I can’t give you anything more specific than that at this point,” FPL spokesman Rob Gould told a news conference. Two elderly residents were found dead at the Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood Hills and three later died at a hospital. Gould said the home was not listed as a “top tier critical infrastructure facility” by the county.