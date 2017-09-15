FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Some 1.5 mln still without power in U.S. Southeast after Irma
#Oil report
September 15, 2017 / 5:47 PM / a month ago

FACTBOX-Some 1.5 mln still without power in U.S. Southeast after Irma

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Southeast utilities said on Friday they restored power to over 80
percent of the 7.8 million homes and businesses knocked out by Hurricane Irma, leaving about 1.5
million of those customers still without electricity.
    Based on the number of individuals each customer represents, that, however, still leaves
about 3.2 million people sweltering in the Florida and Georgia heat without air conditioning.
    Most of the remaining outages were in Florida Power & Light's service area in the southern
and eastern parts of the state. FPL, the state's biggest electric company, said 960,000
customers had no power, down from more than 3.6 million on Monday.
    NextEra Energy Inc's FPL, which serves nearly 5 million homes and businesses, has
said it expects to restore power to essentially all customers in the eastern portion of Florida
by the end of the weekend and the harder-hit western part of the state by Sept. 22. 
    Outages at Duke Energy Corp, which serves the northern and central parts of Florida,
fell below 300,000 from a peak of around 1.3 million on Monday. Duke said it expects to restore
service to most of its customers by midnight Sept. 17.
    In coming days, temperatures are forecast to reach 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) in
Miami, the high 80s F (low 30s C) in Jacksonville and the mid-80s F (around 30 C) in Atlanta,
according to meteorologists at AccuWeather.
    Irma hit southwestern Florida on Sunday morning as a Category 4 hurricane, the second most
severe on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale. On Monday, when most customers were without power,
the storm weakened to a tropical depression.
    In Georgia, utilities reported outages fell to about 61,000 from a peak of around 1.3
million on Monday.
    Other big power utilities in Florida are units of Emera Inc and Southern Co,
which also operates the largest electric company in Georgia.
    
    The following lists major outages according to the utilities' websites:
    
 Power Company                     State      Out Now         Served 
 NextEra - FPL                      FL           960,000     4,904,000 
 Duke - Florida                     FL           294,000     1,800,000 
 Lee County Electric                FL            61,000       200,000 
 Emera - Tampa Electric             FL            41,600       425,000 
 Southern - Georgia Power           GA            31,500     2,482,000 
 Georgia EMCs                       GA            30,100         
 Clay Electric                      FL            24,700       173,000 
 JEA                                FL            20,900       455,000 
 SECO                               FL            16,300       200,600 
 Keys Energy Services               FL            13,900        29,000 
 Florida Keys Electric              FL            12,200        33,000 
 Glades Electric                    FL            11,400        16,000 
 Withlacoochee River Electric       FL             8,200       217,000 
 Orlando Utilities Commission       FL             7,400       234,700 
 Suwanee Valley Electric            FL             4,800        25,600 
 Peace River Electric               FL             3,000        40,000 
 Gainesville Regional Utilities     FL             2,600        93,000 
 Central Florida Electric           FL             2,300        35,600 
 Duke - South Carolina            NC, SC           1,100       740,000 
                                                                 
                                 Total Out     1,547,000         
        

 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by W Simon and Jonathan Oatis)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.