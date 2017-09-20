FACTBOX-Some 84,000 customers still without power in Florida after Irma

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Florida utilities said on Wednesday they have restored power to 99 percent of the 7.8 million homes and businesses that were knocked out by Hurricane Irma, leaving some 84,000 customers without electricity. Based on the number of individuals each customer represents, about 175,000 people were sweltering in the Florida heat and humidity without air conditioning. Most of the remaining outages were in Florida Power & Light's service area in the southern parts of the state. FPL, the state's biggest electric company, said about 56,000 customers had no power, down from more than 3.6 million on Sept. 11. NextEra Energy Inc's FPL, which serves nearly 5 million homes and businesses, expects to restore power to essentially all of its customers in the hard-hit western part of its territory by Sept. 22. Outages at Duke Energy Corp, which serves the northern and central parts of Florida, fell below 6,000 from a peak of around 1.3 million on Sept. 11. In the coming days, temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 80s and low 90s Fahrenheit (low 30s Celsius) in Jacksonville and Miami, the two biggest cities in Florida, according to AccuWeather. Irma hit southwestern Florida on Sept. 10 as a Category 4 hurricane, the second most severe on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale. On Sept. 11, when most customers were without power, the storm weakened to a tropical depression. The following lists major outages according to the utilities' websites: Power Company State Out Now Served NextEra - FPL FL 55,900 4,904,000 Lee County Electric FL 15,400 200,000 Keys Energy Services FL 6,000 29,000 Duke - Florida FL 5,800 1,800,000 Florida Keys Electric FL 1,200 33,000 Total Out 84,300 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)